Monday, September 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Maha Saptami celebrations begin with Navapatrika rituals

Rituals of Maha Saptami began on Monday morning at temples across the country, including the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital

File image: The Durga Puja festivities begin at Kalabagan Math in Dhaka, as devotees gather to welcome the goddess with prayers, colors, and cultural celebrations on September 28, 2025. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 01:09 PM

The country’s Hindu community is celebrating its biggest festival, Durga Puja. On the second day of the festival, Maha Saptami is being celebrated.

Rituals of Maha Saptami began on Monday morning at temples across the country, including the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital. Devotees offer prayers, chant mantras, present anjali at the goddess' feet, and receive prasad throughout the day.

According to the scriptures, the Navapatrika was installed on Monday morning. Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad President Basudev Dhar said every temple started its Saptami puja early in the morning, continuing with anjali and prasad distribution throughout the day.

Nine plants are tied together, each representing one of the nine forms of the goddess: Brahmani (banana), Kalika (colocasia), Durga (turmeric), Kartiki (jayanti), Shiva (wood apple), Raktadantika (pomegranate), Sokrahita (ashoka), Chamunda (arum), and Lakshmi (paddy).

Durga Puja festivities are in full swing in Dhaka. On Sunday, devotees celebrated Shasthi amid the sounds of dhak, kansar, bells, conch shells, and ululation.

Visits to several puja mandaps in the capital yesterday revealed large crowds of devotees. The air was filled with the fragrance of flowers, incense, and agarbatti. Goddess Durga and her four children—Saraswati, Lakshmi, Kartik, and Ganesha—shone under colourful lights.

As the curtain in front of the idols was lifted around 6:30pm, the air resounded with cheers, songs, and dances, creating a lively atmosphere.

Sudeb Barman, a resident of Old Dhaka, told Bangla Tribune: “Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the Sanatan community, has begun with the purification of evil forces. We celebrated Shasthi joyfully with our families through puja rituals.”

Maha Ashtami will be observed on Tuesday. The main attraction of the day, Kumari Puja, will take place at Ramakrishna Mission in Dhaka.

On Ashtami, young girls are worshipped as embodiments of Goddess Durga with flowers, water, bel leaves, and other traditional offerings. Devotees from Dhaka and beyond will gather at Ramakrishna Mission to witness the rituals.

A priest at Ramakrishna Mission said Kumari Puja is an integral part of Durga Puja, where young girls are revered as representations of the goddess’ nine forms.

According to Hindu philosophy, these girls are seen as manifestations of the natural forces of creation, embodying purity, motherhood, and infinite love. During the puja, the Kumari is adorned with garlands amid the sounds of conch shells, bells, dhak, and ululation.

Topics:

Durga Puja
Read More

PHQ issues security advisory for Durga Puja

DMP deploys extra security at 89 high-risk Durga Puja venues in Dhaka

Tarique Rahman extends Durga Puja greetings

Durga Puja travel surge sees thousands crossing Benapole into India

Government warns of strict action over Puja rumours

80,000 officials to ensure safe Durga Puja celebrations

Latest News

Former Snapchat CSO meets CA Yunus, expresses interest in investing in Bangladesh

Junior scholarship exam 2025 from Dec 21, form submission Oct 13-19

PHQ issues security advisory for Durga Puja

FAO organizes poster competition celebrating World Food Day 2025

Experts: Healthy RMG workers mean higher productivity, stronger competitiveness

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x