Maha Saptami celebrations begin with Navapatrika rituals

The country’s Hindu community is celebrating its biggest festival, Durga Puja. On the second day of the festival, Maha Saptami is being celebrated.

Rituals of Maha Saptami began on Monday morning at temples across the country, including the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital. Devotees offer prayers, chant mantras, present anjali at the goddess' feet, and receive prasad throughout the day.

According to the scriptures, the Navapatrika was installed on Monday morning. Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad President Basudev Dhar said every temple started its Saptami puja early in the morning, continuing with anjali and prasad distribution throughout the day.

Nine plants are tied together, each representing one of the nine forms of the goddess: Brahmani (banana), Kalika (colocasia), Durga (turmeric), Kartiki (jayanti), Shiva (wood apple), Raktadantika (pomegranate), Sokrahita (ashoka), Chamunda (arum), and Lakshmi (paddy).

Durga Puja festivities are in full swing in Dhaka. On Sunday, devotees celebrated Shasthi amid the sounds of dhak, kansar, bells, conch shells, and ululation.

Visits to several puja mandaps in the capital yesterday revealed large crowds of devotees. The air was filled with the fragrance of flowers, incense, and agarbatti. Goddess Durga and her four children—Saraswati, Lakshmi, Kartik, and Ganesha—shone under colourful lights.

As the curtain in front of the idols was lifted around 6:30pm, the air resounded with cheers, songs, and dances, creating a lively atmosphere.

Sudeb Barman, a resident of Old Dhaka, told Bangla Tribune: “Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the Sanatan community, has begun with the purification of evil forces. We celebrated Shasthi joyfully with our families through puja rituals.”

Maha Ashtami will be observed on Tuesday. The main attraction of the day, Kumari Puja, will take place at Ramakrishna Mission in Dhaka.

On Ashtami, young girls are worshipped as embodiments of Goddess Durga with flowers, water, bel leaves, and other traditional offerings. Devotees from Dhaka and beyond will gather at Ramakrishna Mission to witness the rituals.

A priest at Ramakrishna Mission said Kumari Puja is an integral part of Durga Puja, where young girls are revered as representations of the goddess’ nine forms.

According to Hindu philosophy, these girls are seen as manifestations of the natural forces of creation, embodying purity, motherhood, and infinite love. During the puja, the Kumari is adorned with garlands amid the sounds of conch shells, bells, dhak, and ululation.