52,500 tons of Russian wheat arrive at Kutubdia outer anchorage

A ship, MV PERTH, carrying 52,500 tons of wheat from Russia, has arrived at the outer anchorage of Kutubdia in Chittagong.

The shipment arrived following the cash purchase contract signed on July 7 this year, according to a PID press release issued on Monday.

It said that sampling and testing of the wheat stored on the ship have already been completed, and necessary measures have been taken for quick unloading.

Of the total, 31,500 tons of wheat will be unloaded at Chittagong, while the remaining 21,000 tons will be discharged at Mongla port.