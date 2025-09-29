Monday, September 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

52,500 tons of Russian wheat arrive at Kutubdia outer anchorage

31,500 tons of wheat will be unloaded at Chittagong, while the remaining 21,000 tons will be discharged at Mongla port

Photo: PID
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 12:46 PM

A ship, MV PERTH, carrying 52,500 tons of wheat from Russia, has arrived at the outer anchorage of Kutubdia in Chittagong.

The shipment arrived following the cash purchase contract signed on July 7 this year, according to a PID press release issued on Monday.

It said that sampling and testing of the wheat stored on the ship have already been completed, and necessary measures have been taken for quick unloading.

Of the total, 31,500 tons of wheat will be unloaded at Chittagong, while the remaining 21,000 tons will be discharged at Mongla port.

Topics:

Wheat
Read More

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 50,000 tons wheat, 60,000 tons fertilizer

‘Attaining autarky advisable during times of rice trade restrictions’

Govt to procure wheat, rice and fertilizer

Wheat price falling as India lifts embargo

Govt constructing modern warehouse to store wheat in Chittagong

Over 30% of Bangladesh's imported food calories fall under export restrictions

Latest News

Former Snapchat CSO meets CA Yunus, expresses interest in investing in Bangladesh

Junior scholarship exam 2025 from Dec 21, form submission Oct 13-19

PHQ issues security advisory for Durga Puja

FAO organizes poster competition celebrating World Food Day 2025

Experts: Healthy RMG workers mean higher productivity, stronger competitiveness

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x