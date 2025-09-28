Shahin elected president, Abu Khalid general secretary of BAJF’s new committee

Bangladesh Agricultural Journalist Forum (BAJF) has announced its new committee for the 2026–2027 session. Shahanuare Shaid Shahin, news editor (Online) of Daily Ittefaq, was elected president, while Abu Khalid, senior newsroom editor of DBC News, will serve as general secretary.

The committee was announced during a program held at at KIB conference room in the city on Sunday, according to a press release.

Yasir Wardad, senior reporter at The Financial Express and ANM Mohibub Uz Zaman, senior correspondent at The Daily Sun, have been elected as the new vice presidents of the committee.

Joint general secretaries are Abbas Uddin Noyon, chief reporter of The Business Standard and Emdadul Huq Tuhin, senior correspondent at sarabangla.net.

Md Mehedi Hasan, senior reporter at Protidiner Sangbad, has been elected as the organizing secretary, while Mofazzal Biddut, staff correspondent at Bonik Barta, is the new finance secretary.

Altaf Hossain, senior reporter at Daily Khola Kagoj and Tanzila Akhter, reporter at Channel 24 elected as assistant organizing secretary.

The following individuals have been appointed to key positions--Moriom Moni Sejuti From Daily Bhorer Kagoj as office secretary, Sushanta Sinha from 71 TV as research secretary, Saleh Mohammad Rashid Alok at Politics News as the event affairs secretary, Al Mamun at Bangla Vision Tv as training secretary, Tajnur Islam at Jamuna Television as khamari development affairs secretary, Asaduzzaman Noor at Ajker Patrika as publication secretary, Mehedi Al Amin at Protidiner Bangladesh as international affairs secretary, Sukanta Halder at The Daily Star as publicity secretary, Imran Hossain Imon at UNB as farmers rights secretary and Lutfor Rahman Kakon at Amader Shomoy as information secretary.

The elected five executive members of the new committee are Manik Muntasir at Bangladesh Pratidin, Zahir Munna at Channel i, Shuvo Khan at Somoy Television, Md Mottakinur Rahman Mashfe at Daily Kaler Kantho and Md Al-Amin at Daily Times of Bangladesh.