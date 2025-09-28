Sunday, September 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Keokradong will not be opened on Wednesday

Travel to Keokradong will remain restricted for tourists until further notice

Keokradong, Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 10:05 PM

Keokradong, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the hill district of Bandarban, will not be opened to visitors on Wednesday. 

Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ara Rini told BSS that: “The opening of Keokradong was scheduled on October 1. However, Keokradong will be opened for visitors after completing necessary official procedures."
 
"If everything turns out positive, we will inform it by issuing a public notice," she said over the phone.

Notably, on Saturday, during the inauguration of a single-use plastic removal campaign at Meghla Tourist Spot in observance of World Tourism Day, DC Shamim Ara Rini had initially indicated that Keokradong might reopen for tourists on Wednesday.

Travel to Keokradong will remain restricted for tourists until further notice. 

