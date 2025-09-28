British Columbia School hosts first-ever 'Space Leadership Program – Nasa Day'

British Columbia School hosted its first-ever Space Leadership Program – Nasa Day, in collaboration with Nasa and Himalayan Space Centre on Friday.

The event, themed 'Build and Blast-Off Your Space Rocket,' brought together students from grades 9 to 12 for a day filled with hands-on learning, teamwork, and space science exploration.

The program was facilitated by Afroz Al Mamun, space camp ambassador (Nasa and ESA), master tutor, Isro-India, and aimed to spark curiosity, develop problem-solving skills, and inspire young learners to dream of futures in science, technology, and space leadership.

Students aspiring to study abroad, particularly those aiming for substantial scholarships, require a strong ECA profile in addition to academic excellence. British Columbia School strives to provide them with outstanding opportunities from time to time to help strengthen their journey toward global success.

To balance learning with fun, the day featured a series of engaging activities that blended science, creativity, and fitness:

Warm-up games: Activities like 1-leg rest, jump rope, and hopscotch emphasized the importance of physical fitness in building resilience.

Ping Pong and Tangram: Ice-breaking games encouraged teamwork and confidence while strengthening problem-solving skills.

Straw Rocket and Rocket launcher: Students built their first 3D rocket models and then launched them in a friendly competition using external launchers.

Astronaut finding: A knowledge-based game that taught students how to stay calm and solve problems under pressure.

Parachute with cups: A simulation to understand how parachutes function in real life

Rover building: A hands-on session to construct simple vehicle modules, simulating Mars rovers.

Water rocket: Students repurposed plastic bottles into rockets, learning sustainability and innovation through problem-solving.

Virtual Reality (VR): A student favorite, this immersive activity introduced space and rocket concepts in an interactive, game-like environment.

The day culminated in the grand rocket launch, where student-designed models soared into the sky, sparking excitement and leaving participants with a newfound passion for space exploration.

Reflecting on the event, Principal, Lisa Saha and Chairman, Quazi Rafquat Hossain said: “Hosting the first-ever Nasa Day at British Columbia School is a proud milestone. Through this program, students not only learned science but also discovered the values of creativity, perseverance, and leadership.”

This first-of-its-kind initiative reinforced British Columbia School’s commitment to providing global-standard learning opportunities, preparing students to become the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.