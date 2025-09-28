Right to Information Forum demands end to stalemate at Information Commission

The Right to Information Forum has called for an end to the stalemate at the Information Commission by appointing the chief information commissioner and other commissioners.

The organization expressed this view at a seminar held at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Sunday in observance of International Right to Information Day.

The seminar was chaired by Shaheen Anam, convener of the Right to Information Forum.

The keynote paper was presented by Ruhi Naz, deputy director of Research Initiatives Bangladesh, and the session was moderated by Executive Director Hasibur Rahman.

Ruhi Naz said: “A fast-track right to information mechanism needs to be introduced for information related to elections and disasters. Environmental information should be classified as urgent. Protection for whistleblowers must be strengthened. In the 16 years since the law was passed, the state has shown limited effort in implementing it effectively.”

She added: “The absence of a chief information commissioner and the Information Commission has disrupted the commission’s functioning, weakening the people’s ability to exercise their right to information. This has undermined transparency, accountability, and the overall governance system. Therefore, the first and most urgent step is to immediately appoint the chief information commissioner and the two other commissioners.”

She also noted: “Due to the lack of a functioning commission, both information seekers and information providers are in a state of uncertainty. Without oversight from the commission, responsible officers are less interested in responding to citizens’ requests. Some public authorities have developed an indifferent attitude toward the Right to Information Act, often ignoring even appeals.”

The seminar’s chief guest was Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, secretary (attached) of the Chief Adviser’s Office.

Other notable attendees included Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN); Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB); and Suzon Vize, UNESCO's representative in Bangladesh.

Special guest Md Daud Miah, NDC, director general of the NGO Affairs Bureau, was also present.

Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan said: “Government officials are afraid of criticism. We tend to think everything we do is right. But we are often unaware of our shortcomings—or pretend not to understand them.”

He added: “There are good laws in place, but implementation is very weak. Frequent transfers of designated officers are a challenge, and there's a lack of awareness among officials about the need to respond quickly to information requests.”

Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar said: “Political parties need to be brought under the purview of the Right to Information Act. They are constitutionally important institutions. If political parties are not transparent and democratic, then the establishment of democracy in the country becomes a distant dream.”

He mentioned that he had to resort to legal action due to not receiving information from the Information Commission. “I went to court, but I haven’t received a verdict yet. I don’t even know if I ever will. But I remain committed to seeing the Right to Information Act implemented.”

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said: “It has been more than a year, and the current government still hasn't reconstituted the Information Commission. We’ve raised this issue in various forums but haven’t received any explanation.”

He added: “I believe there is a sense of complacency within the government—that they think they can do no wrong, and there’s no need for accountability. Otherwise, why would such critical areas be neglected? This has weakened our moral stance, and the government must bear responsibility for that.”