Badiul Alam: Political parties must come under RTI Act

Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, chair of the Election Reform Commission, has said that it is essential for political parties to be brought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, as proposals have been made to disclose candidates’ educational qualifications and income-expenditure statements to the public ahead of the next election.

He made the remarks on Sunday, at a seminar on the RTI Act held at a hotel in Dhaka, reports Bangla Tribune.

Dr Majumdar added that Bangladesh lags behind even African countries in the health sector and faces similar challenges in terms of malnutrition.

“When our women suffer from malnutrition, it affects their children as well. Unless women enjoy the right to good health, the nation itself cannot be healthy,” he said.

He also said: “Investing in women, ending their deprivation, and creating opportunities for them is essential, as they constitute half of our society and are often marginalized. Ensuring their representation in all spheres will bring substantial real benefits to the country.”

At the seminar, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), said: “Government information does not belong to any official. The public has a right to know this information. If government officials do not change their tendency to maintain secrecy, the benefits of the RTI Act will not be realized.”

He also criticized the interim government for failing to set a precedent in implementing the RTI Act.