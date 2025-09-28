Sharmeen S Murshid: 80,000 officials, volunteers to assist Durga Puja security

Adviser to the Ministries of Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Sharmeen S Murshid on Sunday said around 80,000 officials, employees, and volunteers from all departments and agencies of the two ministries will be deployed in the field to work closely with law enforcement to ensure smooth and peaceful Sharadiya Durga Puja 2025 celebrations.

As part of the effort, mandap-based Puja implementation committees, coordinated with district and upazila administrations, will assist visitors in maintaining order, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

Law enforcement, medical teams, fire service, and other department representatives will continue coordinated support, with special attention to the safety of women, children, and the elderly, the release added.

The ministries will set up help desks at puja mandaps, coordinated by monitoring teams, where women and children can receive assistance as needed. Emergency hotlines 1098 and 109, as well as control room numbers 01818211763, 01920950152, 01749819422, 01711059807, 01958193241, will remain active.

The Ministry of Social Welfare has provided grants to puja mandaps of low-income Hindu communities to facilitate smooth celebrations.

Public awareness campaigns have been launched to prevent violence against women and children during the festival. Special arrangements have been made to register complaints if any woman or child faces harassment at Puja mandaps or surrounding areas, and district administration and law enforcement have been given specific instructions regarding this.

Sharmeen S Murshid said: “Every citizen has the right to share in the joy of religious festivals. Ensuring the safety and participation of women and children is our priority.”

She added: “All government support will continue to safeguard social harmony during Durga Puja. The government is always committed to protecting the religious rights and dignity of Hindus.”

This year, puja will be celebrated at approximately 33,355 mandaps across the country, 1,119 more than last year. In Dhaka city alone, 258 mandaps will host puja celebrations, according to the Puja Udjapan Parishad.