Home adviser: 400,000 security personnel deployed for Durga Puja

Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said that around 100,000 armed forces personnel, 70,000 police, over 200,000 Ansar, and 430 platoons of BGB have been deployed across the country to ensure peaceful and safe Durga Puja celebrations.

“A total of 2,03,564 Ansar personnel have been deployed centring the Durga Puja. Apart from them, 70,000 police personnel, one lakh armed forces personnel, and 430 platoons of BGB have been engaged to ensure peaceful and joyous celebrations of the Durga Puja,” he said while speaking to journalists after attending the Core Committee meeting on law and order at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Bangladesh Secretariat.

To make security foolproof, intelligence surveillance has been increased around risky puja mandaps across the country, he added.

Replying to a query, the home adviser said there is no apprehension of any security threat during the Durga Puja celebrations.

“This year's Durga Puja will be held in a festive and peaceful manner,” he said.

Referring to his visits to puja mandaps in Dhaka, Chittagong, Narayanganj, and Munshiganj, he said everything was found to be in order, and no complaints regarding security risks were reported.

Jahangir said that cohorts of the fallen fascist government have been spreading rumours on social media about the Durga Puja.

The home adviser called on the media to play an effective role in countering the rumours and misinformation spread by the accomplices of the fascist regime and a neighbouring country.

“The media have more power than us to counter rumours and misinformation,” he added.

Replying to a question about the upcoming national election, the home adviser said the chief adviser once again said at the UNGA session that the national election will be held in February next year.

“We will do whatever is required to hold the election in a peaceful and festive manner,” he added.