Sunday, September 28, 2025

EC starts talks with stakeholders ahead of election

Later in the afternoon on Sunday, the commission will hold talks with eminent educationists and professors

Photo: UNB
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 11:30 AM

The Election Commission on Sunday opened a series of dialogues with different stakeholders amid the talks with civil society members ahead of the next general election planned to be held in early February 2026.

The talks with the civil society members started at around 10:40am at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area, with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin in the chair.

Election commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, and Brig Gen (retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah and EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, are present.

Later in the afternoon, the Commission will hold talks with eminent educationists and professors at 2:30pm at the same venue.

The sessions are being broadcast live on the EC’s official YouTube channel @BangladeshECS and its official Facebook page ‘Bangladesh Election Commission Secretariat’.

In the electoral roadmap unveiled last month, the Commission said the dialogues with stakeholders, including political parties, civil society members, media persons, observers, election experts and July movement activists, would begin in the last week of September and be completed within one and a half months.

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)
