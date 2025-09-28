Sunday, September 28, 2025

Normal life disrupted as Section 144 continues in Khagrachhari

Shops closed and vehicle movement suspended in Sadar and Guimara upazilas

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 11:10 AM

Public life has come to a standstill in Khagrachhari as Section 144 remains in force in Sadar and Guimara upazilas.

Shops and businesses are closed, and all kinds of vehicle movement have been suspended.

Army, police, BGB, and Ansar have been deployed across important areas of the district to prevent any sabotage or unrest. Residents who are stepping out of their homes for urgent needs are being subjected to strict searches and interrogations, reports Bangla Tribune.

Khagrachhari District Police Superintendent Md Jewel Arefin confirmed the situation on Sunday morning. Responding to queries, he said all tourists have been brought back from Sajek and are currently staying in Khagrachhari. Authorities will ensure their safe departure from the district under adequate security.

On Saturday night, gatherings and slogan-chanting were reported in different hilly areas. Several people were detained on allegations of attempting to attack religious establishments, while reports of injuries in attacks and counter-attacks have also surfaced.

Khagrachhari has been witnessing unrest for several days following the alleged rape of a female student. The administration imposed Section 144 after the law and order situation deteriorated during a dawn-to-dusk blockade enforced under the banner of “Jumma Student Front” on Saturday.

Khagrachhari
x