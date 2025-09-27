Manpower, vessel shortage hampers River Police operations

The River Police are facing a critical shortage of manpower and patrol vessels, hampering their ability to ensure security across Bangladesh’s extensive river routes and conduct regular operations against unauthorized fishing and bulkhead activities.

“We’re primarily maintaining river security through patrols,” Md Abdul Warish, additional deputy inspector general (South Division), told BSS on Saturday.

He said that while the force uses speed boats, fibre boats, and shallow engine boats, it often relies on slower, locally sourced vessels due to limited resources.

Covering four zones under his jurisdiction—including Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Barisal, Jhalokathi, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Chandpur, Comilla, Lakshmipur, and Shariatpur—Warish said the division’s 600–700 personnel are insufficient to monitor the vast waterways.

“We’ve identified 100 high-risk zones and maintain round-the-clock patrols in those areas,” he added.

Crimes such as robbery and mugging typically occur on speed boats, bulkheads, and engine boats.

However, Warish reported a significant decline in riverine crime due to continuous patrols and intelligence-led operations.

Md Kaiyumuzzaman Khan, additional DIG of the River Police’s North Division, echoed the importance of intelligence gathering alongside physical patrols.

The River Police currently operate across 11 zones—four in the South and seven in the North—with 122 outposts and approximately 2,000 personnel.

Established on November 12, 2013, as a specialized unit of Bangladesh Police, the River Police are tasked under Rule 7 of the River Police Rules 2020 with ensuring safe navigation, protecting cargo and passengers, maintaining law and order at river terminals, and combating smuggling, trafficking, and other organized crimes.

In a recent nationwide operation, the River Police seized over 2.75 crore meters of illegal fishing nets and arrested 266 individuals. The drives also recovered 2,133kg of fish and 320kg of jellied shrimp.

A total of 62 cases were filed during the operation, including 34 under the Fisheries Act, 12 for reckless driving, seven for illegal sand extraction, four for unnatural deaths, and one each for theft, drug trafficking, and murder.

Additionally, cases were filed against 97 bulkheads, and six dredgers were seized for operating without legal documentation.