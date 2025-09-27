Chief adviser greets Hindu community marking Durga Puja

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday greeted all Hindu citizens of the country on the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community, beginning on Sunday.

"On the occasion of Durga Puja, the main religious festival of the Hindu community, I extend my heartiest greetings to all the Hindu citizens of the country," he said in a message on the eve of the festival.

Dr Yunus said destruction of evil forces and adoration of truth and beauty are the main features of the Sharadiya Durgotsab.

Noting that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony, he said: "This country belongs to all of us. This country is a safe abode for all people irrespective of caste and religion."

"To successfully implement the progress we have begun through the July mass uprising to build a prosperous country free from discrimination and corruption, everyone must work together, forgetting religious and caste differences," Prof Yunus added.

He said Bangladesh is a unique example of the harmony of people of all religions and communities. "Regardless of race, religion, and caste, we are all identified as Bangladeshis. I hope this year's Durga Puja will be celebrated smoothly across the country, upholding this trend of communal harmony, with appropriate enthusiasm and various programs."

He said peace, friendship and equality are the main tenets of all religions. "The main teaching of all religions is to achieve human welfare. Therefore, in addition to practicing our own religions properly, we must create an environment of peace in society by maintaining mutual respect, honour and compassion among people," the chief adviser said.

He called upon all to be imbued with the anti-discrimination spirit, keep the bonds of communal harmony intact and build a happy Bangladesh.

He wished peace, welfare and prosperity to all the citizens of the country.