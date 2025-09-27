Saturday, September 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Khasru: Capital's lakes to be upgraded for international standard swimming

Khasru said BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman aims to set up sports centres in every district

File image of Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 03:19 PM

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said on Saturday that his party would upgrade the lakes in the capital, suitable for international standard swimmin,g if the party comes to power.

He told the award distribution ceremony of the Zia Swimming Carnival swimming competition, organized by the Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP on Saturday morning, said a press release. 

Khasru also said that BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has taken the initiative to establish sports centres in every district of the country.

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP convener and former national football team custodian Aminul Haque said sports can play a key role in building a beautiful society, and youth can play a leading role towards establishing a prosperous nation.

Amir Khasru Mahmud ChowdhuryBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
