430 BGB platoons providing security at 2,857 puja mandaps

Some 430 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been working to ensure overall security at 2,857 puja mandap across the country, including the capital city for peaceful and festive celebrations of the Durga Puja.

As many as 24 base camps of BGB have been set up to control the law and order situation across the country, including border areas, said a BGB press release.

They are now working to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful environment during the festival.

Out of the total 2,857 puja mandap under the jurisdiction of the BGB, 1,411 are in the border areas and 1,446 puja mandap are outside the border areas.

Among the outdoor puja mandapas, there are a total of 441 in the capital city, Narayanganj and Gazipur City Corporations areas, 694 in Chittagong Metropolitan City, Raozan and Rangunia and 311 in other places.

In addition, the BGB has enhanced its intelligence surveillance and special patrols at the border areas to prevent any untoward incident and peaceful celebrations of the Durga Puja.

The BGB is working to ensure a joyful celebrations of the Durga Puja in coordination with other law enforcement agencies.