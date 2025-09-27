BNP, Jamaat laud CA Yunus's speech at UNGA

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh have commended the speech that Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus delivered at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), focusing on Bangladesh's reforms, its next general elections, and contemporary global issues.



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir termed Prof Yunus’s speech on the upcoming national polls “strong enough”.



“It was strong enough. And in recent days he (Prof Yunus) has been repeating these points. We, political parties, have no doubt...we are convinced that the polls will be held in February next,” he told reporters at a city hotel here.



Praising Prof Yunus’ speech, Fakhrul said the chief adviser in his speech highlighted both the government’s reform agenda and the unity of the nation.



“The chief adviser in his speech undoubtedly spoke about the purpose for which their government was formed,” he said.



The BNP secretary general said Prof Yunus explained how his government began its work and tried to revive the country's economy and address the longstanding demand for political reforms.



Expressing satisfaction at the chief adviser’s inclusive approach, he said BNP is very happy as political leaders were included in the entourage of the head of the government to the United Nations for the first time.



“I think this is a unique effort and extremely necessary in Bangladesh’s context. That is why we have extended our full cooperation,” Fakhrul added.



Talking to reporters here after joining the UNGA session with Prof Yunus, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher lauded the chief adviser's speech, saying it was "excellent".



He said: "What is wonderful or exceptional is that for the first time, stakeholders from the main political parties were accompanying a head of government."



Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam termed Prof Yunus's speech a groundbreaking one.



Prof Yunus addressed the 80th session of the UNGA on Friday, delivering a powerful call for justice, reform, and renewed international solidarity.



He commended the UN’s historic achievements while stressing the urgent need for reforms to strengthen multilateralism and ensure that developing countries’ voices are heard.



Reflecting on Bangladesh’s transformation since the 2024 July Uprising, Prof Yunus highlighted the decisive role of youth in restoring democracy and inspiring reforms now anchored in the “July Declaration.”



He underscored progress toward institutional accountability, preparations for free elections, and comprehensive economic and governance reforms aimed at transparency, stability, and investment.



He emphasised Bangladesh’s strong human rights commitments, citing accession to international conventions, cooperation with the UN Human Rights Office, and measures to safeguard against past abuses.



The chief adviser paid tribute to Bangladesh’s expatriate workforce, noting that migrant workers continue to send home record levels of remittances, and underlined that their contributions are equally valuable in host countries and at home.



He drew athe ttention of the Member States to the High Level Conference on Rohingya on September 30 next and urged the global community to step up support for the Rohingyas.



Prof Yunus strongly condemned the Israeli genocide and called for urgent international action to stop the violence in Gaza. He reaffirmed Bangladesh’s unwavering support for a two-state solution.



The chief adviser reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to women’s empowerment, climate action, youth-driven innovation, equitable sharing of new technologies, including AI, nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, reform of the international financial system to stop money laundering and wealth siphoning from developing countries, fairer sharing of natural resources among countries, UN peacekeeping, and revitalisation of regional organisations and reform of multilateralism.



He presented his vision of a “three-zero world”: zero carbon, zero net wealth concentration to end poverty, and zero unemployment.



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, Jamaat leader Mohammad Nakibur Rahman, National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhter Hossen and NCP First Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara were present at the UNGA session while Prof Yunus was delivering his speech.



Advisers of the Bangladesh interim government were also present.