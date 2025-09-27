Shafiqul: Political leaders' UNGA presence shows Bangladesh's unity for democratic transition

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Saturday that the presence of six political leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session accompanying Professor Muhammad Yunus sent a message to the world that Bangladesh is united and ready for a democratic transition.



"By sitting together today, they (six leaders) gave the message to the world that we are ready for democratic transition," he told a press briefing here.



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, Jamaat leader Mohammad Nakibur Rahman, National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhter Hossen and NCP First Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara were present at the UNGA session while Prof Yunus was delivering his speech.



Alam said the works of the interim government were reforms, the trial of the July-August killings and bank looters, and holding polls.



Terming the chief adviser's speech groundbreaking, he said that many of the reform initiatives have been completed.



To facilitate Bangladesh's democratic transition, the chief adviser invited leaders of three major political parties to join the UNGA session and other events alongside him, he said.



The press secretary said their presence at the UNGA sends a message that they are united and ready to go to the polls together.



"This was a very big message not only for the country but for the whole world. Bangladesh is fully ready for a democratic transition. This was the message," he said.