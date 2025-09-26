Prof Yunus demands global action, diversified funding, political solution in Rakhine

Seeking diversified and additional global funding for the Rohingyas, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Friday urged the international community that there must be a political solution to the problems in Rakhine involving ethnic stakeholders there so that the Rohingya become part of the Rakhine society with equal rights.

"The International community, beyond new and enhanced funding for humanitarian assistance, must apply pressure on Myanmar or the non-state actor in Rakhine to bring positive changes there and seek political solutions urgently," he told the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The global attention turned to the iconic green marble podium in the General Assembly Hall, where presidents, prime ministers and monarchs are delivering national statements, setting out visions for peace, development, human rights and collective action amid mounting global challenges.

Prof Yunus said the neighbouring countries must assume their responsibilities.

Eight years on, the Rohingya crisis continues without any solution in sight, he said.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.3 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char Island.

He said Bangladesh will remain available for any assistance or contribution needed towards stabilisation of Rakhine that the international community collectively agrees.

Prof Yunus said Bangladesh expects that the upcoming high-level Conference on September 30 will galvanise global resolve and generate concrete international support for the Rohingya, with the top-most priority of diversified and additional funding.

Parallelly, he said, it must agree on a process with time-bound deliverables as part of a globally accepted roadmap towards seeking permanent solutions to the Rohingya crisis.

The ongoing conflict in our neighboring country, Myanmar, Prof Yunus said, has created a situation of deep concern for the entire region.

"It threatens not only regional stability, but also the prospects for the safe return of the forcibly displaced Rohingya sheltered in Bangladesh," he said.

Besides, Prof Yunus said, Bangladesh faces a slow but regular flow of the Rohingya seeking protection.

Evidently, he said, deprivation of rights and persecution of the Rohingya rooted in cultural identity-based politics continue in Rakhine.

The reversal of the process of marginalisation of the Rohingya cannot wait any further, said the chief adviser.

Most of the discriminatory policies and practices that made them vulnerable can be reversed and remedial measures can be advanced without waiting for a comprehensive national political settlement in Myanmar, he said.

Towards these ends, Prof Yunus said, a sustainable repatriation in safety and security must lead the process for restoration of their rights and their ultimate reintegration with dignity.

Bangladesh has been drawn into this crisis as the second victim after the persecuted Rohingya, he said.

"Yet, we must remember that the Rohingya crisis is not a bilateral issue with Myanmar," Prof Yunus said, adding that Bangladesh has been realising its part of obligation as a responsible neighbour and a committed member of the international community.

"But our collective goal of maintaining a minimum standard of living in the camps face a situation of potential collapse given the funding crunch," the chief adviser added.

The World Food Programme warns of a critical funding shortfall for its emergency response.

Without urgent new funding, the onthly ration may have to be halved to a paltry US$ 6 per person, pushing the Rohingya deeper into hunger, accentuating their malnutrition and forcing them to resort to desperate measures, Prof Yunus said.

"Further cuts will no doubt intensify protection and security risks, transcending much beyond the camps," Prof Yunus said.

He called upon the existing donors to come forward with enhanced contribution and potential donors to make announcements of generous contribution to prevent this catastrophic situation.

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mohammad Nakibur Rahman, first senior joint member secretary of National Citizen Party Dr Tasnim Jara and NCP leader Akhter Hossen accompaned the chief adviser as part of the Bangladesh delegation to the UNGA.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were also present.