Shafiqul: TIB's statement on CA's entourage to UNGA relies on inaccurate info

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday said that Transparency International Bangladesh's (TIB) recent statement regarding the Bangladesh delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) "unfortunately relies on inaccurate information".

"Contrary to TIB's recent statement - which unfortunately relies on inaccurate information - the Bangladesh delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is not only significantly smaller than those of the Hasina era, but also far more focused, industrious, and results-driven," he wrote in a post on his verified Facebook account.

He said: "TIB is a respected civil society organization and a long-standing advocate for transparency. It is, therefore, deeply disappointing that it issued a public statement based on unverified social media posts, rather than verified facts."

The delegation's purpose is to represent the interests of Bangladesh and its people at the world's most significant diplomatic gathering, where key global decisions are shaped, said Shafiqul, currently accompanying the chief adviser in New York.

Over the past five days alone, he wrote, members of the delegation held at least a dozen high-level meetings, including bilateral engagements with more than six heads of state or government.

"TIB has inaccurately claimed that the delegation exceeds 100 members. The actual number is 62 - only marginally higher than last year's 57," he said, adding that it is worth noting that last year's figure did not account for six eminent politicians who travelled at the invitation of the chief adviser.

The press secretary wrote, roughly a third of this year's delegation comprises security personnel, who are essential to ensuring the safety of senior officials, including Professor Muhammad Yunus, amid credible threats from Awami League supporters.

Despite these measures, the current team has been stretched, with many security officers working extended 16-hour shifts to provide adequate protection, he said.

The government acknowledges that questions may arise regarding the size of the delegation, he said, adding that, however, this year's UNGA holds exceptional significance for Bangladesh.

At a time when various actors are engaged in deliberate efforts to destabilize the country - including a concerted campaign to misrepresent the July uprising - strong and proactive international engagement is not just strategic, but necessary, Shafiqul said.

"It is well documented that the Awami League and its allies are spending millions to fund a flood of misinformation about the interim government and the July uprising--and to lobby against Bangladesh's democratic transition, often with the tacit support of certain international quarters," he added.

This year's delegation includes several individuals who will represent Bangladesh at the upcoming Rohingya Conference on Tuesday - underscoring Dhaka's continued leadership on one of the region's most urgent humanitarian and security issues, Shafiqul said.

"In addition, several advisers - though not part of the formal UNGA delegation - have travelled separately to engage with their global counterparts on matters of mutual concern," he added.

Leaders of Bangladesh's most popular political parties were also invited to participate, and a number of officials were assigned to support them, the press secretary said.

He added: "This inclusive approach sends a clear and unequivocal message--Bangladesh is firmly committed to a peaceful, democratic transition.