AsiaNet Forum: UNB’s Nahar Khan calls for stronger AI discoverability in news, PR

United News of Bangladesh (UNB) Executive Editor Nahar Khan explained the need for journalism to adapt to the shifting dynamics of AI-driven news consumption.

Speaking at the AsiaNet Forum 2025 panel session in Singapore, Nahar said that audiences are increasingly relying on AI-generated summaries instead of reading full articles.

During the panel discussion, Nahar Khan highlighted the shifting patterns of AI-driven news consumption and generative search.

“Audiences are no longer just reading articles directly, but increasingly relying on AI-generated answers and summaries,” she said.

“That makes it critical for credible journalism to be discoverable by AI and referenced in ways that preserve both accuracy and context, which is why optimizing content for AI discoverability is so important. Otherwise, we risk losing not only trust but also truth in how information is shared.”

The panel discussion, moderated by Amrita Sidhu of Medianet, featured Nahar Khan alongside Pannee Yongpiyakul, managing director of Dataxet; Prima Satya, content & media relations officer at Antara; and Karen Yu, senior director and global head of Media Partnership at Notified GlobeNewswire.

Dataxet’s Pannee Yongpiyakul emphasized how AI has boosted operational efficiency. “AI has significantly helped our business across all functions. For example, particularly in designing and improving the media pickup reports we send to clients, we were able to develop mockups and create the prototype code in just a few hours,” she said.

Notified GlobeNewswire’s Karen Yu added: “Excited to learn that the news agencies are actively exploring how AI can be beneficial and their valuable insights allow us to collaborate on new ideas and product innovations.”

The panelists also discussed the importance of AI information and knowledge within newsrooms and for clients. They emphasized that thought leadership, targeted workshops, and ongoing training and development are essential to equip media professionals with the skills to navigate AI responsibly.

Building literacy around AI tools, they noted, will not only strengthen newsroom efficiency but also help clients better understand the evolving information ecosystem.

Prima Satya of Antara noted: “The forum serves multiple valuable purposes especially that of the adoption of AI in the media industry. Through the eyes of multiple agencies on AI, it's safe to say that we have to make use of AI in limited fashion as a complementary tool, not as the main resource for the content creation – the human element is irreplaceable.”

In addition to discoverability, Nahar emphasized the importance of actively engaging with AI rather than seeing it as a threat.

She noted that instead of competing for clicks, newsrooms should work towards ensuring AI outputs remain accurate and contextual. By working alongside AI systems, credible outlets can shape how information is surfaced, maintaining trust while adapting to the evolving media landscape.

Impact on the PR industry

The discussions also carried weight for the wider public relations industry, which has traditionally relied on press releases to reach journalists and newsrooms. With AI-driven search and generative platforms now surfacing information directly to audiences, the function of press releases is undergoing a transformation.

Instead of serving only as background for reporters, press releases are increasingly being indexed by AI systems and cited as primary sources in conversational responses.

This shift raises both opportunities and challenges for PR professionals. Agencies that adapt their releases for machine readability, structured data, and factual precision can see their clients’ messages amplified across new AI-driven discovery channels.

At the same time, poorly optimized or inaccurate releases risk being misinterpreted by AI, potentially damaging reputations or spreading misleading narratives.

Industry experts at the forum agreed that this evolution reinforces the value of credibility, clarity, and consistent formatting in press releases.

Looking ahead

The panel highlighted both opportunities and challenges posed by generative search and AI tools, underlining the responsibility of news agencies to safeguard accuracy while embracing innovation.

For news organizations and PR professionals alike, the message was clear: adapting to AI discoverability is no longer optional, but essential to preserving both trust and truth in the information ecosystem.