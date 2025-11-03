Monday, November 03, 2025

Narsingdi police for action against AI misuse on social media

The district police, in a press release issued on Monday, reported some individuals are using AI tools to digitally manipulate images and produce defamatory content on platforms such as Facebook

Photo: BSS
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 09:11 PM

Police in Narsingdi have issued a warning against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) on social media, following a rise in incidents involving the creation and circulation of objectionable photos and videos, particularly targeting women.

The district police, in a press release issued on Monday, reported some individuals are using AI tools to digitally manipulate images and produce defamatory content on platforms such as Facebook.

The statement emphasized such activities are not only unethical but also constitute serious criminal offenses under existing laws. The police have vowed to identify and take strict legal action against those involved in such cybercrimes.

Narsingdi Superintendent of Police (SP) Md. Menhazul Alam said, "We have received multiple complaints about manipulated images being used to defame women. We are urging everyone to refrain from engaging in such activities. Anyone found guilty will face legal consequences in accordance with the law.

The district police also called on citizens to remain cautious and act responsibly while using social media to prevent the spread of harmful or misleading content.

 

Topics:

FacebookCitizenNarshingdiartificial intelligence (AI)
