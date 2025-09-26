Anti-discrimination student leader rescued after missing for 5 days

Maulana Mamunur Rashid, an active member of the July uprising and former joint convener of the Turag Thana Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, was rescued by Turag police on Friday, five days after he went missing.

He was found in a weakened condition at a mosque in Sector 1 of Purbachal around 2pm and taken to Kuwait Maitree Hospital for treatment, Turag police Sub-Inspector Sadiq Rahman said. “Acting on information, we rescued Mamunur Rashid from the Purbachal Jame Mosque. His family members have already been informed,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, relatives of Mamunur Rashid had formed a human chain in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh, demanding his safe return. Speakers at the programme urged authorities to ensure he was reunited with his family within 24 hours.

In an appeal, Mamunur's wife, Khadija, said: “I have not seen my husband for five days. Is the government not capable of bringing him back? My child keeps asking for his father. How can I make him understand?” She called on the administration and all concerned to ensure her husband’s safe return.