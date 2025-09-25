CA Yunus cites India’s tension over students, urges economic cooperation

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday emphasized the importance of regional economic cooperation while noting current tensions with India over actions taken by Bangladeshi students.

“In the process, all of us benefit from regional economic collaboration. We need to focus on this,” he said during a conversation hosted by the Asia Society and Asia Society Policy Institute, moderated by Dr Kyung-wha Kang, President and CEO of Asia Society.

Prof Yunus introduced National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhter Hossen and First Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara to the audience.

He remarked that India is hosting ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who “created all these problems and killed the young people,” adding that fake news from the other side has further escalated tensions. Addressing misinformation about him, he said: “They even said I’m a Taliban. I don’t have a beard. I just left it home.”

On regional cooperation, Prof Yunus said, “You have to go through Bangladesh. You can invest in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is going to invest in your territory. That’s the whole idea of SAARC.” He added that the organization, originally conceived in Bangladesh, aims to connect young people across South Asia to study, build friendships, and do business across borders.

He also highlighted the potential for Bangladesh to engage with ASEAN as an informal member and stressed resolving long-standing issues like the Rohingya crisis.

Separately, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Prof Yunus met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, where he discussed upcoming general elections, UN reform, the Russia-Ukraine war, and efforts to access hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan. He reiterated that the trials of Sheikh Hasina and her associates remain a top priority and are being conducted in line with international legal standards.

“Our people have been deprived of a free and fair election for the past 15 years. Now they are eagerly looking forward to February,” he said, reaffirming the interim government’s commitment to holding credible elections and implementing major political and institutional reforms, including the July Charter for deeper political reform.