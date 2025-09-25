Thursday, September 25, 2025

ISPR: 44 arrested nationwide in joint forces operations

  • Bangladesh Army continues regular patrols and security operations nationwide to ensure public safety, it says
  • General public has been requested to provide information on any suspicious activity to the nearest army camp
Various infantry divisions and independent brigades of the Bangladesh Army, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, conducted several joint operations in Dhaka and different parts of the country. Photo: ISPR
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 09:18 PM

Bangladesh Army, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, has arrested 44 individuals during joint operations carried out across the country between September 18 and Thursday.

The operations, conducted by various infantry divisions and independent brigades of the Bangladesh Army, aimed to maintain law and order amid the prevailing situation. These efforts spanned Dhaka and several other parts of the country, according to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) on Thursday.

Among those arrested were listed top criminals, miscreants, illegal arms holders, drug dealers, muggers, online gamblers, and drug addicts. Authorities recovered seven illegal firearms, one crude bomb, 132 rounds of various ammunition, locally and foreign-made sharp weapons used in criminal activities, local and foreign drugs, chemicals for making cocktails, motorcycles, police uniforms, mobile phones, stolen goods, and cash, it said.

The arrestees were handed over to local police stations for interrogation and legal proceedings.

To ensure public safety, the Bangladesh Army continues regular patrols and security operations nationwide. In addition, the army is actively involved in controlling labor unrest in industrial zones.

The Bangladesh Army has pledged to continue such operations to maintain normal law and order. The general public is urged to report any suspicious activity to the nearest army camp.

