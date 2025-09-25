ISPR: 44 arrested nationwide in joint forces operations

Bangladesh Army, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, has arrested 44 individuals during joint operations carried out across the country between September 18 and Thursday.

The operations, conducted by various infantry divisions and independent brigades of the Bangladesh Army, aimed to maintain law and order amid the prevailing situation. These efforts spanned Dhaka and several other parts of the country, according to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) on Thursday.

Among those arrested were listed top criminals, miscreants, illegal arms holders, drug dealers, muggers, online gamblers, and drug addicts. Authorities recovered seven illegal firearms, one crude bomb, 132 rounds of various ammunition, locally and foreign-made sharp weapons used in criminal activities, local and foreign drugs, chemicals for making cocktails, motorcycles, police uniforms, mobile phones, stolen goods, and cash, it said.

The arrestees were handed over to local police stations for interrogation and legal proceedings.

To ensure public safety, the Bangladesh Army continues regular patrols and security operations nationwide. In addition, the army is actively involved in controlling labor unrest in industrial zones.

The Bangladesh Army has pledged to continue such operations to maintain normal law and order. The general public is urged to report any suspicious activity to the nearest army camp.