Which divisions will see rain on Thursday?

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Thursday.

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"One or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions may witness similar weather," it said with the anticipation of "moderate heavy falls at places over the country".

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the met office predicted.

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, it said.