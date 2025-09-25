CA Yunus introduces political leaders with top US companies

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has introduced six political leaders accompanying him at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with top US companies, encouraging them to expand investments in Bangladesh.

“It was a big meeting. Prof Yunus spoke and called upon US companies to invest more in Bangladesh,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters after the event.

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahmmad were also present.

The US-Bangladesh Business Council (USBBC) hosted the roundtable discussion titled “US-Bangladesh Executive Business Roundtable: Advancing Reform, Resilience and Growth” at a New York hotel on Wednesday.

Senior executives from leading US companies and major investors in Bangladesh, including MetLife, Chevron and Excelerate Energy, attended the meeting.

Bangladesh’s political delegation included BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, Jamaat leader Mohammad Nakibur Rahman, National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, and NCP First Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara.

Prof Yunus introduced the political leaders with the US businesses and highlighted that a new political government will be formed through a fair election scheduled for February next year.

“Prof Yunus introduced them with the US business community so that they could get to know each other better,” said Press Secretary Alam.

Talking to reporters, Jamaat leader Taher praised the initiative and said US investors expressed encouragement.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, and leaders of the USBBC were present.