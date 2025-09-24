Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Sarjis: NCP to boycott election unless July Accord, new constitution implemented

He holds interim govt responsible for harassment of Akhtar Hossain and Tasneem Zara in US

Sarjis Alam ,on September 24, 2025 during a press briefing following a coordination meeting with NCPs district and upazila committee leaders at the Shahid Jagatjyoti Library Hall in Sunamganj. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 07:01 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) will not participate in election unless the July Accord is implemented, fundamental reforms are carried out, visible justice is delivered to fascists, and a new constitution is enacted, said Sarjis Alam, the party’s chief organizer (north).

“A new constitution must be drafted through a people’s assembly election. Failure to implement these measures would amount to betrayal of the people. These proposals must be realized, as no one can engage in politics in future Bangladesh by betraying the public,” Sarjis told reporters on Wednesday after a coordination meeting with district and upazila committee leaders of the NCP at Shaheed Jagatjyoti Library in Sunamganj.

Speaking about BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said: “We respect him. But I want to emphasize to all political parties, including the BNP, that no politics will continue in Bangladesh under Indian domination. No party can assume power in Bangladesh with India’s blessings. The Awami League used to manipulate the BNP, Jamaat, and other smaller political parties, and it is now facing the consequences of those actions.”

Sarjis also alleged that during the 1974 uprising, the Awami League killed thousands of students and civilians. “With the involvement of Awami fascists, there will be no national elections in the Bangladesh of the future. The Awami League cannot participate in any election in Bangladesh. They will be judged as a party and banned collectively. Fascists and students or the people can never coexist,” he added.

He also condemned the harassment faced by Akhtar Hossain and Dr Tasneem Zara in the United States while attending the United Nations General Assembly, holding the Bangladeshi government responsible. “US officials of the Bangladesh Embassy must be brought under the law for this,” he demanded.

Topics:

Sarjis AlamNational Citizen Party
