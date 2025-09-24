Teenager’s body found in Narsingdi

Police have recovered the body of a teenage boy at Chanderkandi in Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi district.

The 14-year-old was an orphan and used to live with his uncle.

Jahurul Islam, sub-inspector of Narsingdi railway police, said locals spotted the body near the rail tracks on Tuesday morning and informed police. The police recovered the body at around 1pm.

The deceased's family claimed that he was murdered and his body was dumped near the rail tracks.

His uncle alleged that on the night of Monday, two men named Tuhin and Harun from Jahangirnagar village of Alipura Union dragged out the deceased, accusing him of theft.

He said: “We tried to contact them, but they did not release him. We came to know about his murder the following night, seeing his photo on social media,” Zillur said.

The deceased's family demanded justice for his alleged murder.

Raipura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Adil Mahmud said no complaint has been filed so far.

Based on the autopsy report and the family’s allegations, a murder case may be registered.

SI Jahurul Islam said following an autopsy, the dead body was buried as an unclaimed body at the Narsingdi Railway Station graveyard on Tuesday night.

The family will be allowed to exhume the body upon request, he added.