Dhaka, Seoul ink MoU on digital land survey

Bangladesh and South Korea on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the implementation of digitized cadastral survey and an integrated land information management system, opening up a new horizon in the country's land administration.

Land Ministry's Senior Secretary ASM Saleh Ahmed and Vice Minister of South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport LEE Sang Kyeong put pen on the MoU at the 2025 K-GEO Festa in Seoul, said a ministry press release.

It said the MoU paved the way for conducting a digitized land survey across Bangladesh and implementing an integrated land information management system as part of the government's plan to ensure 100% digitalization in land management.

It added that the forthcoming initiative is being hailed as the most extensive land survey ever undertaken in Bangladesh.

Traditionally conducted every 25 years, land surveys in the country are now entering a transformative phase with the adoption of fully digital methodologies.

The new survey titled "Bangladesh Digital Survey" will be conducted entirely through modern digital methods under the Ministry of Land.

Through this initiative, land-related information will be preserved digitally using modern technology, enabling ownership verification and making land management more transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly.

Its core objective is to reduce land disputes, ensure the accuracy of deeds and records, and minimize public suffering through automation of services.

The system will also enable precise and updated collection and preservation of data on the size, location, usability, and classification of land.