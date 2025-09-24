CA Yunus to global leaders: Bangladesh set for most transparent election

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has reaffirmed his government's commitment to conducting one of the most transparent and credible elections in the country’s history, set for early February.

He expressed the hope that international observers would be present to ensure the integrity of the electoral process in Bangladesh.

The Chief Adviser held a series of high-level meetings with prominent global leaders on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister of Australia, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, the former President of Chile and the current Foreign Minister of Uruguay were among those he met.

Prof Yunus briefly exchanged greetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following their attendance at the UNGA's inaugural session, said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

Their short conversations touched on key topics, including reforms, undertaken by the interim government, the upcoming general election in Bangladesh and the growing Bangladeshi diaspora in Australia.

Prime Minister Albanese spoke warmly of the Bangladeshi community’s growing contributions to Australia, particularly in his own constituency.

He recalled attending a commemoration of Language Martyrs’ Day on February 21 several years ago.

Later, Prof Yunus met Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who also serves as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

The discussion focused on expanding access to health insurance globally, particularly in the Global South.

They explored innovations in the financial sector, including life and health insurance, long-term savings, and pension schemes—and emphasised the importance of financial inclusion.

Prof Yunus highlighted the urgent need for credit access tailored to maternal healthcare, especially during pregnancy.

He proposed the use of digital health check-ups to connect rural women with top medical professionals, which could save countless lives.

During the meeting, Prof Yunus also called for a restructuring of the global pharmaceutical industry, urging for more drug manufacturers to operate as social business enterprises.

“Vaccines produced by social business drug manufacturers will remain affordable,” said Prof Yunus.

The Chief Adviser invited Queen Máxima to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time. Catharina-Amalia, the Princess of Orange, also joined the meeting.

Prof Yunus also met Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. Their discussions covered a range of shared priorities and recent global health developments.

Later in the day, the Chief Adviser participated in two key events: one on Fashion for Development and another focusing on public and private sector collaboration in social innovation.