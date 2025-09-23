Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Security measures for CA Yunus, his entourage reinforced in NY

The government is coordinating with US authorities to ensure justice and prevent future incidents

File image of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: UNB
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 08:31 PM

The interim government of Bangladesh on Tuesday expressed deep regret over Monday’s incident in New York, where BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and NCP leaders Akhter Hossen and Tasnim Jara were subjected to a politically motivated assault.

The attack was allegedly carried out by affiliates and supporters of the ousted autocrat Sheikh Hasina.

“We reiterate our unwavering commitment to upholding democratic principles and the rule of law, both at home and internationally. Acts of political violence and intimidation—whether within Bangladesh or beyond its borders—will not be tolerated and will be met with appropriate legal and diplomatic responses,” said the government in a statement.

As a result of this incident, security measures for the chief adviser and all members of the official delegation have been significantly reinforced, the statement added.

This reprehensible act is a stark and painful reminder of the toxic and violent political culture that flourished under Hasina’s regime, a legacy the interim government is firmly committed to dismantling in order to build a peaceful, democratic and inclusive Bangladesh, it said.

In anticipation of potential security risks during the visit of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and accompanying political leaders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had coordinated a series of precautionary security measures.

Upon arrival at John F Kennedy International Airport, the delegation was initially directed through a designated VVIP gate and boarded into a specially secured transportation unit.

The delegation was, however, required to reroute and proceed through an alternative exit due to unexpected and last-minute visa-related complications.

Despite a formal request made at the highest levels of the interim government for continued VVIP access and security facilitation for the political leaders, airport authorities regrettably denied the request.

This lapse inadvertently exposed members of the delegation to risk, said the government.

Immediately following the incident, the interim government—through the Bangladesh Mission in New York—engaged with the New York Police Department to ensure a swift and lawful response.

“We have been informed that one individual has already been apprehended, and a formal investigation into the matter is currently underway.”

The interim government said it remains in close and continuous coordination with US federal and local law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and dignity of its representatives abroad.

Muhammad Yunus
