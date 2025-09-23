Cleaner, two brokers detained in ACC raid at Khulna Medical College Hospital

Following the death of patient Saiful Islam after a cleaner allegedly removed his oxygen mask, a team from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Khulna conducted a raid at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

During Tuesday's operation, the accused cleaner and two female brokers were detained.

The raid was led by ACC Assistant Director Zahid Fazal.

He stated that the hospital lacks any proper system of duties and responsibilities.

For example, after a patient’s oxygen ran out, a ward boy replaced the cylinder without the attending nurses’ knowledge.

He also noted that the hospital’s hygiene situation is in a dire state, and even ACC’s own civilian members were harassed by brokers.

According to the ACC and hospital sources, the cleaner, Abdul Jabbar, who was outsourced, allegedly removed Saiful’s oxygen mask and gave it to another patient and Saiful died within half an hour.

The cleaner was later handed over to hospital authorities for legal action.

The two detained female brokers who were allegedly involved in referring patients to other hospitals and clinics were also handed over to the authorities for legal proceedings.

Sonadanga Police Station's Investigation Officer OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed that police were informed about the raid and detentions, and a force was dispatched to the hospital.

Meanwhile, in protest of Saiful Islam’s death, caused by the removal of oxygen without a doctor's permission, students and locals staged a demonstration on Tuesday morning in front of the hospital.

They later submitted an oral complaint to the hospital director, demanding an end to corruption.

Victims and students alleged various forms of harassment at the hospital.

They claimed services are inadequate, and after childbirth, cleaners forcibly demand money—even returning later to collect if initially denied.

Without tips, they refuse to work; with tips, they act as if it's a festival.

Protesters declared they don’t want a repeat of such tragic deaths and called for transparency in hospital operations.

They also alleged many medical machines are out of order and diagnostic services are not properly available.