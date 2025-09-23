Ducsu losing candidates file complaints over ballot security, voter attendance issues

Losing vice president (VP), general secretary (GS), and assistant general secretary (AGS) candidates from different panels of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election 2025 submitted complaints to the Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor, raising concerns over ballot paper security and voter attendance sheets.

University administration assures that the matters will be investigated and adequate measures will be taken.

The candidates submitted their complaints on Tuesday, around 12pm, to the Vice-Chancellor of DU.

VP candidates included Abidul Islam Khan (Chhatra Dal Panel), Abdul Kader (Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad (Bagchas) Panel), Umama Fatema (Independent Student Unity Panel), and Nayem Hasan Hridoy (Oporajeyo 71- Adommo 24 Panel), Chhatra Dal Panel GS candidate Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim and AGS candidate Thanbir Al Hadi Mayed were also present.

The complainants argued that "identical" ballot papers were printed from a printing press in Nilkhet, and alleged that the university administration has yet to publish any valid information on ballot papers.

They also expressed frustration over the voter attendance list not being given to them.

The complainants also stated that although the university administration has assured them that they will look into the matter, they (complainants) are not sure how long it will take.

However, DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed told Dhaka Tribune that the university administration is looking into the matter "seriously", and that's why they are taking time.

Concerns from candidates

The candidates' concerns primarily centre around ballot paper security and voter turnout.

According to them, "identical" ballot papers were seen being printed from a printing press in Nilkhet on September 7, 2 days before the election.

Abidul Islam Khan complained that the university administration (VC, Proctor) is not "aware" of the "ballot paper security" issue, which he labels as an act of "negligence".

"To clear these issues for the students and the rest of the country is the main responsibility of the university administration," he added.

Umama Fatema emphasized that the voter attendance list was not being given to candidates despite applications being submitted from various candidates.

"Even after 15 days have passed after the election, no proper answer has been given from the university administration against the questions that have been raised," she stated.

Abdul Kader stated that the Ducsu election commission and university administration are trying to hand over the responsibilities to each other rather than clearing the issues.

"We think the reluctance they are portraying is creating a sense of worry among students," he added.

University administration's statement

According to the university administration, they are very "confident" and there is "no chance" of ballot papers being printed from Nilkhet, and regarding making the voter attendance sheet public, they are seeking "legal advice".

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed told Dhaka Tribune that the possibility of ballot papers being printed from Nilkhet is "close to zero".

However, he acknowledged that it's possible that someone created "fake ballots". "We will investigate the matter, and adequate measures will be taken."

Regarding the voter attendance list being published, he told Dhaka Tribune that it's a "legal matter". "We are currently seeking the university lawyers' advice on whether we can publish the list."