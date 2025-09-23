Tuesday, September 23, 2025

'Felt important to meet you': CA Yunus tells NYPD officer Didarul's family

Officer Islam lost his life on July 28 in Manhattan when an armed assailant stormed a corporate building on Park Avenue and opened fire indiscriminately

Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 10:36 AM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Bangladeshi-origin US police officer Didarul Islam, killed in a gun attack in New York.

“I read about the incident in the newspaper, and I was shocked. I couldn’t realise how such a tragedy could happen. I also saw on television that thousands of people gathered in New York to bid him farewell. He received immense respect, love and condolences from so many. While planning this trip to New York, we felt it was important to meet you,” Prof Yunus told the family members who met him in New York on Monday.

The meeting was held at a hotel in New York, where Prof Yunus presented a crest to the family as a tribute to officer Islam’s bravery and sacrifice.

Didarul Islam’s father Mohammad Abdur Rab, mother Minara Begum, sons Ayhan Islam and Azhan Islam, brother Kamrul Hasan, nephew Adian Hasan, sister Nadima Begum, and uncle Ahmed Jamal Uddin. Senior National Citizens Party (NCP) leaders Akhtar Hossen and Dr Tasnim Jara also attended.

Family members described officer Islam as a dedicated and respected member of the New York Police Department (NYPD).

He joined the force in 2021 and was serving in the 47th Precinct of the Bronx.

Officer Islam lost his life on July 28 in Manhattan when an armed assailant stormed a corporate building on Park Avenue and opened fire indiscriminately before taking his own life.

While attempting to stop the attacker and protect others, officer Islam was fatally shot multiple times.

His family shared that his body bore eight to ten bullet wounds, underscoring his courage and selflessness in the line of duty.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusNew York Police Department (NYPD)
