Gold price hits new record at Tk191,196 per bhori

The price of gold has surged again in the local market, with Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (Bajus) setting a new record of Tk191,196 per bhori (22-carat), up by Tk1,574.

Bajus announced the revised rates in a press release on Monday night, saying the new prices will take effect from Tuesday.

According to the release, the price of pure gold (tejabi) has increased in the local market.

Considering the overall situation, Bajus has adjusted the rates accordingly.

As per the new price chart, 22-carat gold will now cost Tk191,196 per bhori (11.664 grams).

Besides, the price of 21-carat gold has been fixed at Tk182,495 per bhori, 18-carat at Tk156,426, and traditional method gold at Tk129,797 per bhori.

In addition to the sales price, buyers must also pay a government-fixed 5% VAT and a minimum making charge of 6% set by Bajus.

But the making charge may vary depending on the design and quality of jewellery.

Earlier, on September 20, Bajus last revised gold prices, when the 22-carat rate was increased by Tk1,155 to Tk189,307 per bhori.