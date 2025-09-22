Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Gold price hits new record at Tk191,196 per bhori

Bajus said that the new prices will take effect from Tuesday

File image of gold ornaments. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 10:57 PM

The price of gold has surged again in the local market, with Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (Bajus) setting a new record of Tk191,196 per bhori (22-carat), up by Tk1,574.

Bajus announced the revised rates in a press release on Monday night, saying the new prices will take effect from Tuesday.

According to the release, the price of pure gold (tejabi) has increased in the local market. 

Considering the overall situation, Bajus has adjusted the rates accordingly.

As per the new price chart, 22-carat gold will now cost Tk191,196 per bhori (11.664 grams).

Besides, the price of 21-carat gold has been fixed at Tk182,495 per bhori, 18-carat at Tk156,426, and traditional method gold at Tk129,797 per bhori.

In addition to the sales price, buyers must also pay a government-fixed 5% VAT and a minimum making charge of 6% set by Bajus. 

But the making charge may vary depending on the design and quality of jewellery.

Earlier, on September 20, Bajus last revised gold prices, when the 22-carat rate was increased by Tk1,155 to Tk189,307 per bhori.

Topics:

Gold PriceGold Price HikeBangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus)
Read More

Gold price falls following 8 straight increases

Gold price hits record high with 182,810 per bhori

Gold price breaks record again

Gold price hits all-time high

Gold price hits 175,788 per bhori in fresh record

Gold price drops by Tk1,575 per bhori

Latest News

SMEs are a lifeline to Bangladesh

Tahsan announces gradual exit from music during Australia tour

Chemical fire in Tongi: Three burn victims critical

New Syria leader, in US, plays down Israel normalization

Rizvi alleges govt appointing members of an Islamic party as DCs, SPs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x