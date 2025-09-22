UAP, DU host int’l conference on Business and Technology 2025

The School of Business at the University of Asia Pacific (UAP), the Faculty of Business Studies at the University of Dhaka, and Germany’s Weiden Business School and Institute of Psychological & Behavioral Science have jointly organized the International Conference on Business and Technology (ICBT) 2025.

The two-day event, being held Saturday at UAP and Sunday at DU, is themed “The Vital Interplay between Business and Technology in Achieving Sustainable Development.”

Around 250 participants from across the world are attending, presenting more than 100 research papers and engaging in discussions on how business and technology can synergies to tackle economic, environmental, and social challenges.

The program also features 10 international keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive sessions to foster collaboration among academics, researchers, practitioners, and policymakers.

The inaugural ceremony took place Saturday at the UAP auditorium, with Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud, adviser for Planning to the Interim Government, as the chief guest.

In his address, Dr Mahmud underscored the importance of research, innovation, and global collaboration, noting that conferences like ICBT “provide an essential platform for academics, professionals, and policymakers to converge and contribute to the nation’s sustainable development agenda.”

Special guests included Architect Mahbuba Haque, chairperson of the UAP Board of Trustees; Professor Dr Qumrul Ahsan, vice chancellor of UAP; and Professor Dr Mamun Ahmed, pro-vice chancellor (Academic) of DU.

Prof Mamun Ahmed stressed the value of institutional collaboration in addressing socio-economic challenges, while Architect Haque reaffirmed UAP’s commitment to innovation and global engagement. Prof Qumrul Ahsan highlighted UAP’s mission to advance higher education and research through international partnerships.

Opening remarks were delivered by Prof Dr M A Baqui Khalily (UAP), Dr Christiane Hellbach (OTH Amberg-Weiden), and Prof Dr Mahmood Osman Imam (DU) as conference chairs.

The keynote address was presented by Prof Dr S R Osmani of Ulster University, UK, who offered insights on the convergence of business, technology, and sustainable development.

The session concluded with the presentation of commemorative crests to the guests of honor. Sarwar Razzaq Chowdhury, head of UAP’s Department of Business Administration, delivered the vote of thanks.