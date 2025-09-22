Monday, September 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Home adviser: No security threats around Durga Puja celebrations

The adviser said each of the puja mandaps across the country will be guarded by eight Ansar personnel and seven volunteers

Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury talking with journalists after inspecting the Puja mandap of Ramakrishna Mission in Narayanganj city on Monday morning. September 22, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 02:34 PM

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday said there were no security threats around the celebrations of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

"There are no security apprehensions regarding the celebration of Durga Puja," he said after visiting Ramkrishna Mission, Mission Para Puja Mandap, Narayanganj.

The adviser said each of the puja mandaps across the country will be guarded by eight Ansar personnel and seven volunteers appointed by the respective puja celebration committees.

Apart from these, 80,000 volunteers from the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs will also be appointed at the puja mandaps, alongside bringing each of the puja mandaps under CCTV coverage to ensure round-the-clock security surveillance, he said.

The government forces will be deployed from Wednesday, he said.

Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and military personnel will also oversee the overall security measures for peaceful and festive celebrations of Durga Puja, he added.

"So, there is no security concern. Durga Puja will be celebrated this year with due religious fervor, sanctity, and festivity," he said.

Durga PujaLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
