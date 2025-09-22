Nominations invited for Independence Award 2026

The government has invited nominations for the Independence Award 2026, with November 10 set as the deadline for submission.

The Ministry of Social Welfare issued a circular in this regard, signed by Deputy Secretary of its Administration-1 Wing ABM Sadiqur Rahman, citing a Cabinet Division letter dated September 4.

As per the notification of September 18, the required information sought by the Cabinet Division must be sent to the ministry's Administration-1 Wing both in hard copy and in soft copy (in NIKOSH font) through the email address: [email protected] within the stipulated time.

Earlier, the Cabinet Division in its September 4 letter stated that since 1977, the government has been awarding the Independence Award in recognition of distinguished contributions in 13 fields - independence and liberation war, science and technology, medical science, education, literature, culture, sports, rural development, social service/public service, population control, public administration, research and training, and any other field determined by the government.

In continuation, the Cabinet Division has sought nominations for the Independence Award 2026. Ministries and divisions may submit nominations in their respective fields, while previous awardees may also propose names in any category.

Thirty sets of nomination documents, along with the necessary papers, must reach the Cabinet Division (Deputy Secretary, Administrative Development and Coordination-2 Sub-Wing, Room No. 1030, Building-1, Cabinet Division, Bangladesh Secretariat, Dhaka-1000) by November 30, 2025.

The soft copies of the proposals should also be submitted in NIKOSH font (via pendrive and by email: [email protected]).

The Cabinet Division circular further instructed that the prescribed forms, including details of proposed individuals and institutions, be duly filled out in accordance with the Independence Award Guidelines 2024.

Relevant information and nomination forms may be collected from the Cabinet Division's website: www.cabinet.gov.bd.