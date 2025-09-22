Monday, September 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Nominations invited for Independence Award 2026

The required information sought by the Cabinet Division must be sent to the ministry's Administration-1 Wing both in hard copy and in soft copy 

Logo of the Bangladesh government. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 01:12 PM

The government has invited nominations for the Independence Award 2026, with November 10 set as the deadline for submission.

The Ministry of Social Welfare issued a circular in this regard, signed by Deputy Secretary of its Administration-1 Wing ABM Sadiqur Rahman, citing a Cabinet Division letter dated September 4.

As per the notification of September 18, the required information sought by the Cabinet Division must be sent to the ministry's Administration-1 Wing both in hard copy and in soft copy (in NIKOSH font) through the email address: [email protected] within the stipulated time.

Earlier, the Cabinet Division in its September 4 letter stated that since 1977, the government has been awarding the Independence Award in recognition of distinguished contributions in 13 fields - independence and liberation war, science and technology, medical science, education, literature, culture, sports, rural development, social service/public service, population control, public administration, research and training, and any other field determined by the government.

In continuation, the Cabinet Division has sought nominations for the Independence Award 2026. Ministries and divisions may submit nominations in their respective fields, while previous awardees may also propose names in any category.

Thirty sets of nomination documents, along with the necessary papers, must reach the Cabinet Division (Deputy Secretary, Administrative Development and Coordination-2 Sub-Wing, Room No. 1030, Building-1, Cabinet Division, Bangladesh Secretariat, Dhaka-1000) by November 30, 2025. 

The soft copies of the proposals should also be submitted in NIKOSH font (via pendrive and by email: [email protected]). 

The Cabinet Division circular further instructed that the prescribed forms, including details of proposed individuals and institutions, be duly filled out in accordance with the Independence Award Guidelines 2024. 

Relevant information and nomination forms may be collected from the Cabinet Division's website: www.cabinet.gov.bd.

Topics:

Independence Award
Read More

CA favours awarding people during their lifetimes

7 eminent individuals receive Independence Award 2025

Osmani’s Independence Award proposal dropped over precedence issue

Govt reinstates Ziaur Rahman’s Independence Award

Independence Award: 7 to be honored, Ziaur Rahman’s recognition reinstated

Badruddin Umar declines Independence Award

Latest News

Nur leaves for Singapore to receive treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Incessant rainfall creates water-logging in Laxmipur

Low pressure area formed over Bay; heavy rains likely in 3 divisions

Shop employee electrocuted on Dhaka’s waterlogged road

Thakurgaon court orders confiscation of ex-MP Dabirul’s assets

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x