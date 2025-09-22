Passengers suffer as bus workers of 3 northern districts go on strike

Workers of Dhaka-bound buses from Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, and Natore went on an indefinite strike on Monday morning, demanding a rise in wages and allowances, causing suffering to passengers.

Nazmul Karim, manager of Grameen Travels, said they held meetings with workers on Sunday night but failed to reach a consensus.

Then the drivers, supervisors, and helpers of Hanif, Desh Travels, National Travels, and Grameen Travel started the strike in the morning.

Currently, drivers receive Tk1,350 per trip, supervisors Tk570, and helpers Tk530.

Now the workers are demanding an additional Tk500 each.

Bus driver Islam Ali and helper Aman of Natore said that they have been demanding an increase in salary and allowances for almost 10 years, but the owners did not pay heed to it, forcing them to go on strike due to the price hike of commodities.

They claimed that drivers of ‘Akota Paribahan’ plying on the Natore-Dhaka route receive Tk1750 per trip.