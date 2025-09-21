Sunday, September 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Democracy International team meets Fakhrul

The meeting discussed Bangladesh’s politics, democratic transition, and upcoming election

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks during a courtesy call by a three-member delegation from Democracy International on September 21, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 10:23 PM

A three-member delegation from Democracy International, led by its Chief of Party Catherine Cecil, paid a courtesy call on BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday evening.

The meeting was held at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office around 6pm, said BNP Media Cell Member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

The other members of the delegation were Democracy International Principal Director Abdul Alim and Deputy Chief of Party Aminul Ehsan.

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Emran Saleh Prince was also present during the meeting.

Sayrul said issues relating to Bangladesh’s political situation, democratic transition, and the next national election were discussed during the meeting.

Topics:

Democracy InternationalMirza Fakhrul Islam Alagmir
Read More

Fakhrul slams Islamic parties' street programs, calls them ‘undemocratic’

Fakhrul urges vigil to safeguard communal harmony during Durga Puja

Fakhrul off to Singapore with wife

Mirza Fakhrul visits Nur at DMCH

Fakhrul: Repeated plots staged to destroy BNP in 15 years

Mirza Fakhrul granted exemption from case over obstructing police duties

Latest News

EC directs settlement of NID correction applications within 45 days

Two army officials made ambassadors

Eviction halted in Khulna colony after clashes, 30 injured

Israel’s Netanyahu says to expand settlements in the West Bank

BSC acquires two bulk carriers through self-financing

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x