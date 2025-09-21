Democracy International team meets Fakhrul

A three-member delegation from Democracy International, led by its Chief of Party Catherine Cecil, paid a courtesy call on BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday evening.

The meeting was held at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office around 6pm, said BNP Media Cell Member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

The other members of the delegation were Democracy International Principal Director Abdul Alim and Deputy Chief of Party Aminul Ehsan.

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Emran Saleh Prince was also present during the meeting.

Sayrul said issues relating to Bangladesh’s political situation, democratic transition, and the next national election were discussed during the meeting.