Sunday, September 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

PEPS survey: Seven in ten Bangladeshis confident of free and fair election

The survey shows that 77.5% of respondents expect to vote without fear, yet concerns are sharper in cities

Photo: Pexels
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 03:38 PM

Seven in ten Bangladeshis believe the interim government can deliver a free and fair election, according to the latest People’s Election Pulse Survey (PEPS). 

But the optimism is far from universal: skepticism runs deeper among students, educated respondents, and urban residents, particularly over the impartiality of police and the safety of polling stations.  

The survey shows that 77.5% of respondents expect to vote without fear, yet concerns are sharper in cities. 

Barisal emerged as the most pessimistic division on voter safety, while Rangpur and Rajshahi residents expressed the strongest confidence in secure polling.  

Election timing also drew broad consensus. 

An overwhelming 86.5% support holding the polls in February 2026, though opposition is notably stronger among students, teachers, and professionals—groups that have consistently voiced doubts about the process.  

The findings suggest that while the majority of citizens remain optimistic about the electoral roadmap, the government faces a credibility challenge: addressing the anxieties of younger, urban, and educated voters will be crucial to ensuring broad legitimacy.  

The People’s Election Pulse Survey is a nationwide opinion study tracking public sentiment on governance, law and order, and electoral expectations.  

Round one, published in March, seven months after the interim government took office, revealed a cautiously optimistic public mood. 

A majority then expressed hope for stability and credible elections, though concerns about law and order and political violence were already visible. 

Younger respondents stood out as more skeptical than older voters.  

Round two, conducted in September 2025, expanded on these findings. 

Covering all eight administrative divisions, the survey used stratified random sampling to ensure representation across gender, age, education, and urban-rural divides. 

Data was collected through face-to-face interviews using structured questionnaires, with strict quality control measures to minimize bias.  

Topics:

Bangladesh election
Read More

Shafiqul Alam: Electoral system choice rests with parties

DMP commissioner calls for 'highest degree of neutrality' in upcoming election

Election: Intelligence-based crackdown planned as police seek missing weapons

EC declines responsibility for CCTV camera installation at polling stations

Interim govt gains support as caretaker system debate resurfaces

Gwyn Lewis: February election crucial for Bangladesh’s democratic transition

Latest News

23 bhori of looted gold recovered, 3 arrested in Savar

PEPS survey: Extortion seen rising, urban and educated most alarmed

PEPS survey: 40% rate interim govt ‘good,’ Dhaka most dissatisfied

Public Administration Secretary Mokhlesur removed

Home adviser: Law enforcers to be deployed from Wednesday for Durga Puja

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x