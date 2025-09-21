PEPS survey: Seven in ten Bangladeshis confident of free and fair election

Seven in ten Bangladeshis believe the interim government can deliver a free and fair election, according to the latest People’s Election Pulse Survey (PEPS).

But the optimism is far from universal: skepticism runs deeper among students, educated respondents, and urban residents, particularly over the impartiality of police and the safety of polling stations.

The survey shows that 77.5% of respondents expect to vote without fear, yet concerns are sharper in cities.

Barisal emerged as the most pessimistic division on voter safety, while Rangpur and Rajshahi residents expressed the strongest confidence in secure polling.

Election timing also drew broad consensus.

An overwhelming 86.5% support holding the polls in February 2026, though opposition is notably stronger among students, teachers, and professionals—groups that have consistently voiced doubts about the process.

The findings suggest that while the majority of citizens remain optimistic about the electoral roadmap, the government faces a credibility challenge: addressing the anxieties of younger, urban, and educated voters will be crucial to ensuring broad legitimacy.

The People’s Election Pulse Survey is a nationwide opinion study tracking public sentiment on governance, law and order, and electoral expectations.

Round one, published in March, seven months after the interim government took office, revealed a cautiously optimistic public mood.

A majority then expressed hope for stability and credible elections, though concerns about law and order and political violence were already visible.

Younger respondents stood out as more skeptical than older voters.

Round two, conducted in September 2025, expanded on these findings.

Covering all eight administrative divisions, the survey used stratified random sampling to ensure representation across gender, age, education, and urban-rural divides.

Data was collected through face-to-face interviews using structured questionnaires, with strict quality control measures to minimize bias.