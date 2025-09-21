Sunday, September 21, 2025

Prof Ibrahim joins ULAB

He joined as a full-time professor of Science Engagement and Communication

File image of Professor Dr Muhammad Ibrahim. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 11:29 AM

Professor Dr Muhammad Ibrahim has rejoined ULAB as a full-time professor of Science Engagement and Communication.

A distinguished physicist and science communicator, Prof Ibrahim's previous leadership roles include professor and chairman of Dhaka University’s Physics Department, director of the Renewable Energy Research Centre and Head of ULAB’s GED Dept.

His academic contributions include over 50 published books in science and education, 24 research papers and recognition through awards such as the Bangla Academy Literature Award (2008) and the Qudrat-e-Khuda Gold Medal (1989).
 
Prof Ibrahim’s appointment underscores ULAB’s commitment to promoting interdisciplinary science literacy, sustainability and innovation in higher education.

Topics:

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)
