Access Bangladesh unveils safety, security, grants policies

The policies aim to close compliance gaps, improve accountability to donors

Participants attend a two-day workshop organized by Access Bangladesh Foundation at Hope Center in Savar to develop its first-ever Safety and Security Policy and Grants Management Policy. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 10:54 PM

Access Bangladesh Foundation, a national organization of persons with disabilities (OPD), has developed its first-ever Safety and Security Policy and Grants Management Policy to strengthen governance and accountability.

The policies were drafted during a two-day workshop on Friday and Saturday at Hope Center in Savar under the IPDSCI project, supported by Manusher Jonno Foundation, Christian Aid, and the European Union’s ECSAP project.

Twenty-four participants, including Access Bangladesh employees and board members, disability activists, OPD representatives, and officials from mainstream NGOs and INGOs, reviewed draft frameworks and provided recommendations for finalization.

Access Bangladesh, which operates under 14 internal policies, previously lacked dedicated frameworks for safety, security, and grants management. The new policies aim to close compliance gaps, improve accountability to donors, and strengthen collaboration with grassroots OPDs and partner organizations nationwide.

“These policies will protect our teams, ensure compliance, and help us deliver more effective support to persons with disabilities,” said Albert Mollah, Executive Director of Access Bangladesh Foundation.

The initiative marks a significant step toward advancing inclusion and good governance in Bangladesh’s disability rights movement.

