Prof Yunus congratulates Bangladesh on re-election to UPU Council

The election was held in Dubai on Thursday, where Bangladesh secured 97 out of 157 votes

File image of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 01:20 PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Friday congratulated the Bangladesh delegation on the country’s re-election to the Council of Administration (CA) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

The election was held in Dubai on Thursday, where Bangladesh secured 97 out of 157 votes, ranking ninth among the 10 elected members.

This marks Bangladesh’s second consecutive four-year term on the CA, according to the Chief Adviser’s press wing.

During its previous tenure, Bangladesh’s participation had been limited—attending only one physical meeting in November 2021 and following the rest of the proceedings virtually, without significant scope for contribution. Concerns had been raised that this limited engagement could affect the country’s re-election bid.

However, through a concerted diplomatic effort, Bangladesh overcame the challenge.

Ambassador Tareq Ahmed, Bangladesh’s envoy to the UAE, described the outcome as a “diplomatic success.”

 

Muhammad Yunus
