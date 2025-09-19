Off-season watermelon farming brings bumper gains to Narail farmers

Under the warm September sun, Narail’s fields glow with an unusual sight — plump, red watermelons ripening on the vines.

Traditionally grown across Bangladesh from December to April, the fruit is now flourishing out of season, bringing remarkable success — and handsome profits — to enterprising farmers.

At present, each kilogram sells for Tk80 to Tk100, turning this off-season venture into a golden opportunity.

Visitors are flocking to the fields, eager not only to taste the sweet bounty but also to marvel at the watermelons dangling in netted pouches, neatly suspended from bamboo frames.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Narail, some 23 hectares have been brought under off-season cultivation this year — 10 hectares in Sadar upazila, two in Lohagara, and 11 in Kalia.

With technical guidance and timely incentives from the agriculture department, farmers — many of them first-timers — have found the crop both cost-effective and rewarding.

A field visit to Mirzapur, under Bishali union of Sadar upazila, revealed the quiet industry behind this success. There, farmer Akinur Mallik leaned over some 200 plants grown along the embankments of his fish enclosure.

“This is my first attempt, using 33 decimals of land. The agriculture office provided me with seeds, fertilisers and inputs. Prices are good and buyers come directly here. Next year, I’ll cultivate on a larger scale,” he said.

The spectacle of off-season melons has become a local curiosity. Families stroll among the trellised plants, while young visitors snap selfies and record TikToks beside the burgeoning fruits.

“We never saw watermelon farming in our area before. Now it’s become a place to hang out, take selfies and even make TikToks,” said Suma Akter, a cheerful onlooker.

Encouraged by Akinur’s success, farmer Zakir Hossain voiced his own enthusiasm for trying the method next season.

Further afield in Kalia upazila, veteran grower Pradip Barman recalled three years of cultivating watermelons.

This year alone, he planted 10,000 seedlings across 95 acres of fish farms, including 7,000 watermelon plants.

“The yield is excellent. The Banglalink variety weighs five to seven kilos each, while Tripti weighs two to three. I invested Tk five to six lakh, but expect Tk12 lakh in returns,” he said.

Agriculture officials are also optimistic. Roknuzzaman, Narail Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer, confirmed that farmers are being supported with seeds, fertilizers and continuous field-level guidance.

District DAE Deputy Director Md Jasim Uddin added that the acreage under cultivation is increasing every year thanks to this support.

With enthusiasm spreading and yields proving bountiful, officials foresee Narail blossoming into a hub for off-season watermelon farming — a sweet promise for the district’s agricultural future.