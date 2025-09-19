Friday, September 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Nahid at ICT: Dr Yunus was offered leadership of new govt by protest leaders on Aug 4

His statement covered events from July 19 to August 5, 2024

Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 12:57 AM

As part of their initial political efforts, members of Students Against Discrimination held talks with Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus on August 4, 2024 - offering him the role of head of a proposed ‘new government,’ to replace the crumbling Awami League regime, reported UNB.

That is according to the testimony of Nahid Islam, one of the central coordinators of the movement, who was testifying for a second day before the International Crimes Tribunal-1 on Thursday.

Nahid, who went on to serve in the eventual government that followed the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s administration before leaving to lead the newly-formed National Citizen Party (NCP), disclosed this while testifying in a case against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others, who are accused of crimes against humanity committed during the uprising last year.

According to Nahid’s testimony, the students’ anti-government movement started gaining renewed momentum in early August.

“After consultations with our coordinators and other anti-fascist student groups, including Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir, and leaders from several left-leaning student organisations, we declared our one-point demand for the fall of the fascist regime and establishment of a new political order,” he said.

That declaration was made at the Central Shaheed Minar on August 3, followed by a sit-in and protest program at Shahbagh on August 4. During the protest, the group announced a ‘March to Dhaka’ programme, initially set for August 6.

However, learning that the government had planned a major crackdown—including an intensified curfew, another internet and mobile network shutdown, and alleged plans for mass arrests and disappearances—the organisers moved forward the march to August 5, Nahid testified.

He said Mahfuj Alam, currently serving the interim government as an adviser,  acted as liaison with other student organizations and civil society leaders to build broader support for the movement.

"As part of our initial preparation, we approached Dr Yunus Sir to lead the new government. We proposed that he take responsibility as its head,” Nahid added.

Nahid also described alleged enforced disappearances and torture carried out by law enforcement agencies, including the Detective Branch (DB) and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), during the protest movement.

His statement covered events from July 19 to August 5, 2024.

Earlier on Wednesday, he had given a partial statement detailing events dating back to 2018 and up to July 19, 2024.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusNahid Islam
Read More

CA Yunus: Dhaka-Beijing strategic partnership to advance peace, prosperity

Ongoing talks with political parties to resolve all issues, hopes Shafiqul

Media remains controlled in Bangladesh, says Nahid

ICT hears Nahid Islam's testimony against Sheikh Hasina

CA Yunus to highlight commitment to building democratic state at UNGA

Foreign adviser: No one can prevent protests

Latest News

Lost childhood at Kamalapur station: Street children trapped in glue addiction, neglect

CA Yunus: Dhaka-Beijing strategic partnership to advance peace, prosperity

Commerce secretary: Political will essential to make S Asia a trade hub

Rizwana: Climate change is an existential threat, not just an environmental one

DMP assures smooth, festive celebrations of Durga Puja

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x