CA Yunus to highlight commitment to building democratic state at UNGA

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus will underscore Bangladesh’s determination to establish a truly democratic system of governance when he addresses the high-level General Debate of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 26.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the chief adviser will lead Bangladesh’s delegation to the UNGA, arriving in New York on September 22 on a commercial flight and returning on October 2 after the conclusion of the session, which begins on September 23.

In his speech, he is expected to present Bangladesh’s firm commitment to building a truly democratic system of governance through reforms carried out in the past year following the July mass uprising and the upcoming elections, which reflect the aspirations of students and the wider public.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said the chief adviser will also highlight Bangladesh’s strong position in peacekeeping, global conflicts, the Rohingya crisis, climate change and its impacts, the need for climate justice, challenges faced by developing countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), preventing illicit financial outflows, ensuring safe migration and access to basic services for migrants, sustainable technology transfer in the context of generative artificial intelligence, and finally, efforts for a ceasefire and lasting peace in Palestine.

During his visit, the chief adviser will attend the UN secretary-general’s reception, a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump, and several bilateral meetings, he added.

The foreign adviser noted that schedules for such meetings are often finalized at the last moment, so new meetings may be added or cancelled depending on time constraints.

This year’s session carries special significance for Bangladesh, as a high-level meeting on the Rohingya crisis, chaired by the president of the UNGA, will be held on September 30. This is the first time such a high-level meeting on the Rohingya issue will be organized at the UNGA, the adviser added.

The foreign adviser explained that last year, at the UNGA, the chief adviser had proposed convening such a meeting with all stakeholders under the auspices of the United Nations. The proposal quickly gained global acceptance, and member states unanimously adopted a resolution to hold the high-level meeting under the leadership of the UNGA president.

As part of preparations, a dialogue involving international partners and Rohingya representatives was held in Cox’s Bazar from August 24–26 to develop an effective and time-bound plan for resolving the crisis, he added.

The foreign adviser said: “During his visit to Bangladesh last March, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed solidarity with the Rohingyas by sharing an iftar with them in Cox’s Bazar. Despite the emergence of new crises around the world, Bangladesh’s diplomatic efforts have ensured that the Rohingya issue has not fallen behind on the global agenda.”

He added: “The organization of a high-level UN meeting on this matter for the first time, along with the secretary-general’s visit, stands as proof of that. We are preparing to make this high-level meeting a success.”

Touhid Hossain also said: “One of the government’s current priorities is to carry out the necessary reforms reflecting the aspirations of the people and to hold the forthcoming national elections in a fair manner.”

He concluded: “In this context, this year’s UNGA offers us an opportunity to present before the international community our ongoing reform initiatives, conducted on the basis of consensus, and our journey towards democracy.”