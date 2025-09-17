Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

‘Project Shurakkha’ Launched to Protect Children from Exploitation in Bangladesh

Speakers said the program aims to curb trafficking and child marriage, promote safe migration, and boost local response capacity

"Project Shurakkha" launched to safeguard children in Bangladesh on September 17, 2025. Photo: Courtesy.
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 06:17 PM

A new initiative, “Project Shurakkha”, aimed at safeguarding children from commercial sexual exploitation, was launched on Wednesday at a hotel in Dhaka.

Speakers at the inauguration highlighted child exploitation as a global challenge driven by poverty, lack of education, and organized criminal networks. They stressed coordinated action among NGOs, government agencies, law enforcement, and international partners, alongside stronger laws, awareness-raising, and community empowerment.

The program aimed to reduce vulnerabilities to human trafficking and child marriage, promote safe migration practices, and strengthen local capacities to respond to trafficking risks.

Sharon Cohn Wu, International Justice Missions (IJM) regional president for North America, and Atty Samson Inocencio, regional vice-president for Asia Pacific, shared lessons from successful anti-trafficking initiatives abroad.

Maria Theresa C Casiño, deputy city prosecutor from the Philippines also discussed prosecuting trafficking cases and supporting vulnerable children.

Claire Wilkinson, IJM regional vice-president for South Asia, said: “Fighting human trafficking and sexual exploitation takes more than just laws—it calls for strong partnerships, compassion, and courage. Through Project Shurakkha, our vision is to create a future where every child in Bangladesh can grow up in safety and freedom.”

The launch drawew on IJM’s 28 years of global experience in combating trafficking.

Md Daud Miah, director deneral of the NGO Affairs Bureau; Khondakar Md Mahabubur Rahman, additional secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Md Saidur Rahman Khan, director general of the Department of Social Services, were present at the time, among others.

Topics:

Ministry of Home AffairsUnicef Bangladesh
Read More

Home adviser: Law and order situation has slightly deteriorated

30 Bangladeshis arrive in handcuffs, shackles from US

3-member commission headed by SC judge to investigate attack on Nur

Ministry protests fake audio call records of home adviser

52 including Addl IG, DIG, SP transferred

Legal notice seeks immediate suspension of all police officers named in FIRs

Latest News

Ceramics in Bangladesh: A story of craft, commerce, and culture

Countrywide technical student protests cause traffic, public inconvenience

Modi, Trump exchange warm words amid tense trade talks

Netanyahu says Qatar funds Hamas, strike justified

A better future is possible: Youths sue Trump over climate change

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x