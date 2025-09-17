‘Project Shurakkha’ Launched to Protect Children from Exploitation in Bangladesh

A new initiative, “Project Shurakkha”, aimed at safeguarding children from commercial sexual exploitation, was launched on Wednesday at a hotel in Dhaka.

Speakers at the inauguration highlighted child exploitation as a global challenge driven by poverty, lack of education, and organized criminal networks. They stressed coordinated action among NGOs, government agencies, law enforcement, and international partners, alongside stronger laws, awareness-raising, and community empowerment.

The program aimed to reduce vulnerabilities to human trafficking and child marriage, promote safe migration practices, and strengthen local capacities to respond to trafficking risks.

Sharon Cohn Wu, International Justice Missions (IJM) regional president for North America, and Atty Samson Inocencio, regional vice-president for Asia Pacific, shared lessons from successful anti-trafficking initiatives abroad.

Maria Theresa C Casiño, deputy city prosecutor from the Philippines also discussed prosecuting trafficking cases and supporting vulnerable children.

Claire Wilkinson, IJM regional vice-president for South Asia, said: “Fighting human trafficking and sexual exploitation takes more than just laws—it calls for strong partnerships, compassion, and courage. Through Project Shurakkha, our vision is to create a future where every child in Bangladesh can grow up in safety and freedom.”

The launch drawew on IJM’s 28 years of global experience in combating trafficking.

Md Daud Miah, director deneral of the NGO Affairs Bureau; Khondakar Md Mahabubur Rahman, additional secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Md Saidur Rahman Khan, director general of the Department of Social Services, were present at the time, among others.