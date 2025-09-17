Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Ecnec clears 13 projects worth Tk 8,333cr

Among the approved projects, seven are new, five are revised, and one received a cost-neutral extension

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on September 17, 2025 approved 13 development projects. Photo: UNB
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 04:21 PM

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Wednesday approved 13 development projects involving an overall estimated cost of Tk8,333.28 crore.

Of the total cost, Tk4,437.82 crore will come from the government fund, Tk1,225.36 crore as project assistance, and Tk2,670.09 crore from the implementing agencies’ own funds.

Chief Adviser and Ecnec Chairperson Prof Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting at the NEC conference room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Of the 13 projects, seven are new, five are revised, while one got an extension without an additional cost.

Key approvals include:

  • Women empowerment and education: “Information Apa: Empowerment of Women through ICT” (Phase-2, 3rd revised) under the Women and Children Affairs Ministry.

  • Higher education and research: Modernisation of research labs and infrastructure development at Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET), Gazipur.

  • Energy sector: Procurement of a 2,000 HP rig, drilling of evaluation and exploratory wells in Bhola, and modernisation of Nesco’s electricity distribution system.

  • Commerce and industries: Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J, 3rd revised); Sheikh Hasina Specialised Jute Textile Mill (1st revised); proposed Jamuna Specialised Jute and Textile Mill (1st revised).

  • Disaster management: Construction of multipurpose cyclone shelters in coastal areas (Phase-3).

  • Local government: Khulna Water Supply Project (Phase-2); solid waste management in Narayanganj City Corporation; Integrated Service and Livelihood for Displaced People from Myanmar and Host Communities (LGED part).

  • Infrastructure and housing: Expansion of Sylhet Osmani International Airport (Phase-1, 1st revised); construction of multi-storey flats for government officials at Mirpur Paikpara, Dhaka (1st revised, 4th extension).

Topics:

Muhammad YunusNational Economic Council (NEC)
