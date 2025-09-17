Ecnec clears 13 projects worth Tk 8,333cr

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Wednesday approved 13 development projects involving an overall estimated cost of Tk8,333.28 crore.

Of the total cost, Tk4,437.82 crore will come from the government fund, Tk1,225.36 crore as project assistance, and Tk2,670.09 crore from the implementing agencies’ own funds.

Chief Adviser and Ecnec Chairperson Prof Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting at the NEC conference room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Of the 13 projects, seven are new, five are revised, while one got an extension without an additional cost.

Key approvals include: