Dangerous crossing: Kurigram villagers plead for permanent bridge

For more than three years, over 10,000 residents of eight villages in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram district have been risking their lives every day to cross the Nilkamal River via a narrow bamboo bridge.

The makeshift structure, linking Balatari and Chandrakhana villages under Phulbari Sadar Union, has become the sole means of crossing the river after a wooden bridge collapsed years ago.

Despite repeated assurances from local representatives and government officials, a permanent bridge has yet to be constructed, leaving villagers increasingly anxious over the issue.

Frequent accidents

Crossing the shaky bridge is a perilous task. Many villagers have been injured, and one young man tragically lost his life after falling from it. With no alternative, residents continue to rely on the bridge for their daily commute. Those transporting heavy goods are forced to use boats, incurring additional costs.

Ehsan Ali, a 60-year-old farmer, lost his 36-year-old son, Atikur Rahman, last year after he fell from the bridge.

“I myself have fallen twice and been injured. Every time, we are promised a bridge, but nothing happens. Only Allah knows when a permanent bridge will be built over Nilkamal,” he said, fighting back tears.

Local college student Faruk Hossain, 19, shared that he was injured just a week ago while crossing the bridge.

“My mobile phone also broke. Accidents happen here almost every week. Earlier, when we had a wooden bridge, it was much safer. Now around 80 families of the Abashan area live in constant fear, especially women carrying babies. A concrete bridge is urgently needed,” he added.

Akter Ali, a 58-year-old farmer, explained that villagers themselves repair and rebuild the bamboo bridge each year.

“I contribute around 50 to 60 bamboos annually, while others provide labour. Without experience, crossing is nearly impossible. Even after years, every step feels dangerous. If a concrete bridge cannot be built immediately, at least a wooden one should be constructed to ease our suffering,” he urged the authorities.

The bamboo bridge serves as the only link for residents of Balatari, Chandrakhana, Jelepara, Kumarpra, Bamanatari, Abashan, Boiragipara, and Dashiar Char. Students are among the most affected, having to cross it daily to attend schools, colleges, and madrasas.

Upazila LGED engineer Mamunur Rahman said a proposal has been submitted to construct a 120-metre bridge over the Nilkamal. “We are in touch with the higher authorities for approval,” he said.

Phulbari UNO Rehenuma Tarannum added that funds have already been allocated for a temporary bamboo-wooden bridge, with work set to begin soon. “We have also sent a proposal for a permanent structure. Now we await approval and funding,” she said.